'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna', which was stopped for over one year due to coronavirus, likely to resume within a month: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:17 IST
