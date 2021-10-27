Chhath Puja will allowed in Delhi at designated spots following strict Covid protocols: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
