Agni-5 missile, test-fired on Wednesday, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with very high degree of accuracy: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:29 IST
- India
