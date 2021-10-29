Bombay High Court rejects ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of ED summons in money laundering case.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay High Court rejects ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of ED summons in money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Bombay High Court
- Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement