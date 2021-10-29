Chief Secretary, Secretary (Home), Police Commissioner, District SP, SHO to be personally liable for violation of ban on firecrackers: SC PTI PKS SA
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Secretary, Secretary (Home), Police Commissioner, District SP, SHO to be personally liable for violation of ban on firecrackers: SC PTI PKS SA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SC PTI PKS SA
- District SP
Advertisement