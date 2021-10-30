Shah Rukh Khan leaves his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan's release.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 08:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Shah Rukh Khan leaves his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan's release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aryan Khan's
- Mumbai
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Bandra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCB Mumbai submits Aryan Khan's drug-related chats with debut actress, ahead of bail hearing
Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26
Drugs case: Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended, SRK meets son in jail
Drugs case: Court extends Aryan Khan's judicial custody, SRK meets son in jail
Mumbai court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea tomorrow