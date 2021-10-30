Two army personnel killed in blast while patrolling along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Two army personnel killed in blast while patrolling along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Line of Control
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terrorists trapped, Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway to be re-opened soon: DIG Vivek Gupta
J-K: JCO among two soldiers killed as massive search operation continues in Poonch-Rajouri forests
JK encounters: Search operation continues in Poonch-Rajouri forest areas to track down terrorists
J-K encounter: 3 detained for questioning as search ops enter day 7 in Poonch-Rajouri forests
People asked to stay indoors as anti-terror operation enters day 9 in Poonch-Rajouri forest