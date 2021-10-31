Livelihoods of small, marginal farmers among focus areas of India's discussions at G-20 Summit: Union Minister and G-20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:16 IST
