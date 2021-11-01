(Eds: Correcting typo) Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair share top rank in medical entrance exam NEET-UG: NTA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:46 IST
