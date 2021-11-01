England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup in Sharjah.
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:16 IST
England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup in Sharjah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- T20 World Cup
- Sri Lanka
- England
- Super 12
Advertisement
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup biggest responsibility of career; Dhoni is life coach and brother: Hardik Pandya
32 players featuring in ICC T20 World Cup drafted for Abu Dhabi T10
Hazlewood says IPL was "perfect" preparation for T20 World Cup
32 players featuring in T20 World Cup drafted for Abu Dhabi T10
Winning T20 World Cup would be extremely special, says Rabada