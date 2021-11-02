Anil Deshmukh's arrest politically motivated, aimed at maligning Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in Maharashtra: Nawab Malik.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:43 IST
