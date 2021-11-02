PM Narendra Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow.
PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
