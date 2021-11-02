Haryana bypolls: INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala wins Ellenabad Assembly seat, beats BJP's Gobind Kanda by over 6,700 votes.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
