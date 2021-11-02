(Eds: Correcting slug) Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials PTI SKL AAR AAR
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting slug) Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks deputy superintendent of prisons and a school principal for alleged terror links: Officials PTI SKL AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement