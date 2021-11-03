Need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low Covid vaccination coverage: PM Modi at review meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low Covid vaccination coverage: PM Modi at review meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement