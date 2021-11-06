Delhi govt orders probe into Green Park multilevel car parking incident; report to be submitted in 15 days: DyCM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt orders probe into Green Park multilevel car parking incident; report to be submitted in 15 days: DyCM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- DyCM Manish Sisodia
- Green Park
Advertisement