Bombay High Court sets aside special court order remanding former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody; remands him to ED custody till November 12.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
