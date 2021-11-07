BJP president, ex-party chiefs felicitate PM at its national executive meet, hail his leadership in battling Covid: Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president, ex-party chiefs felicitate PM at its national executive meet, hail his leadership in battling Covid: Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Covid
Advertisement