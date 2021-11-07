BJP chief JP Nadda cites govt measures like action against 1984 riot accused, bringing langars outside GST in speech at nat'l executive meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP chief JP Nadda cites govt measures like action against 1984 riot accused, bringing langars outside GST in speech at nat'l executive meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
Advertisement