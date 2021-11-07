Very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which BJP has grown in West Bengal: JP Nadda at BJP national executive meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which BJP has grown in West Bengal: JP Nadda at BJP national executive meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- JP Nadda
- BJP national
- West Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
PM Modi to meet 7 Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers on Saturday
Indian-origin techie and travel blogger from US among 2 foreigners killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico
PM Modi meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers
PM Modi interacts with Indian manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine