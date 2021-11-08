Lakhimpur: SC suggests names of ex-judges of Punjab and Haryana HC, Rakesh Kumar Jain or Justice Ranjit Singh, for overseeing probe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Lakhimpur: SC suggests names of ex-judges of Punjab and Haryana HC, Rakesh Kumar Jain or Justice Ranjit Singh, for overseeing probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranjit Singh
- Punjab
- Haryana HC
Advertisement