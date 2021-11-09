Happy to see our Law Minister's personal inclination towards progress of legal services authorities: CJI N V Ramana on Legal Services Day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Happy to see our Law Minister's personal inclination towards progress of legal services authorities: CJI N V Ramana on Legal Services Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CJI N V Ramana
Advertisement