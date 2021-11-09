Rohit Sharma named captain of India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli rested, Hardik Pandya dropped.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:44 IST
Rohit Sharma named captain of India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli rested, Hardik Pandya dropped.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- India
- Virat Kohli
- Hardik Pandya
Advertisement