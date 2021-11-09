Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST
Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- India
- New Zealand
- Mohammed Siraj
Advertisement