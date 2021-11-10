Left Menu

Delhi dialogue on Afghan crisis calls for providing humanitarian assistance in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:57 IST
Delhi dialogue on Afghan crisis calls for providing humanitarian assistance in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi dialogue on Afghan crisis calls for providing humanitarian assistance in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021