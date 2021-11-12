Left Menu

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying reward of Rs 1 crore on head, arrested by Jharkhand Police: Official sources.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:43 IST
Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying reward of Rs 1 crore on head, arrested by Jharkhand Police: Official sources.
Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying reward of Rs 1 crore on head, arrested by Jharkhand Police: Official sources.

