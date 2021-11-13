Five soldiers including CO of 46 Assam Rifles and 2 family members killed in attack in Manipur's Churachandpur: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
