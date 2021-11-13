Cowardly attack on convoy of Assam Rifles at Manipur's Churachandpur is extremely painful and condemnable: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Cowardly attack on convoy of Assam Rifles at Manipur's Churachandpur is extremely painful and condemnable: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Rifles
- Rajnath Singh
- Manipur's Churachandpur
- Defence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles chief holds meeting with commanders, asks them to be ever vigilant: Official
Assam Rifles CO, wife, son and four personnel killed in Manipur ambush
Terrorists attack convoy ofAssam Rifles' Commanding Officer in Manipur, casualties feared
Army Colonel, his wife and son among 7 killed in attack on Assam Rifles' convoy in Manipur
Assam Rifles CO, others killed in Manipur ambush