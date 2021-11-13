Schools in Delhi to remain closed for a week from Monday in view of deteriorating air quality: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:11 IST
