In Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence, unsavoury statements aimed at disturbing peace based on fake news regarding Tripura: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence, unsavoury statements aimed at disturbing peace based on fake news regarding Tripura: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Maharashtra
Advertisement