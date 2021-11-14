Govt ready to discuss all issues on basis of decision of Chair in both Houses; want productive session of Parliament: Naqvi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt ready to discuss all issues on basis of decision of Chair in both Houses; want productive session of Parliament: Naqvi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Govt
- Houses
- Chair
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Libya mission urges parliamentary vote on Dec. 24
HP bypolls: BJP's candidate leading in Mandi parliamentary seat
Parliamentary panel special meeting to discuss pollution in Delhi-NCR after Diwali
Top EC officials likely to brief parliamentary panel on electoral reforms: Sources
Taiwan welcomes first official European Parliament delegation