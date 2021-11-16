Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's speeches, statements inspiring youths of particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts: MHA.
Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's speeches, statements inspiring youths of particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts: MHA.
