SC directs police not to take coercive steps against 3 civil society members for social media posts on communal violence in Tripura.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs police not to take coercive steps against 3 civil society members for social media posts on communal violence in Tripura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
Advertisement