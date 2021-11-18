Specific milestones decided for each action point, I will personally monitor each step: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna cleaning.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Specific milestones decided for each action point, I will personally monitor each step: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna cleaning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Yamuna
Advertisement