Both sides agreed on need to find early resolution to remaining issues along LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA on Sino-India diplomatic talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:22 IST
