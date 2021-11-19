Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20, to hold rallies across country on announcement of repeal of farm laws.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
