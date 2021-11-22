Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot allots portfolios to ministers, retains home, finance. BD Kalla gets education, Parsadi Lal Meena health.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
