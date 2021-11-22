Actor-turned-TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested in Agartala on charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, granted bail by chief judicial magistrate court, West Tripura district.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
