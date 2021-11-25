SC asks DGP, Home Secretary to forthwith review security situation for Tripura civic polls & requisition MHA for additional CAPF, if needed.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
