SC seeks replies from Centre, IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on plea against HC order upholding his appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:52 IST
