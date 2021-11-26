CBI gets sanction to prosecute Justice S N Shukla (retired) of Allahabad High Court in corruption case: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI gets sanction to prosecute Justice S N Shukla (retired) of Allahabad High Court in corruption case: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allahabad High Court
- Justice S N Shukla
Advertisement