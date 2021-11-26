Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay official visit to India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
