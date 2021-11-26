Govt and judiciary born out of Constitution, like twins, they complement each other even while being different: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
