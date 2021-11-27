PM asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions due to Covid in light of emerging new evidence: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
PM asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions due to Covid in light of emerging new evidence: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
Advertisement