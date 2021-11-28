National People's Party demands repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act at NDA meet: Party leader Agatha Sangma to PTI.
National People's Party demands repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act at NDA meet: Party leader Agatha Sangma to PTI.
