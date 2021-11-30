SC says matter in which fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was held guilty of contempt will be dealt with finally on January 18, 2022.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
