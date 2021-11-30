Delhi's preparations on in the wake of Omicron threat; 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:13 IST
