Delhi govt ordering 2-month buffer of 32 Covid medicines; storage capacity for 442 MT medical oxygen put in place: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:15 IST
