Bombay High Court says lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj entitled to default bail in Elgar Parishad case; directs special court to decide on bail conditions.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay High Court says lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj entitled to default bail in Elgar Parishad case; directs special court to decide on bail conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudha Bharadwaj
- Bombay High Court
- Elgar
Advertisement