2 cases of Omicron variant detected through INSACOG in Karnataka: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
2 cases of Omicron variant detected through INSACOG in Karnataka: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. chief concerned about southern Africa isolation over Omicron
Japan's first Omicron case may help portray PM Kishida as decisive
COVID 'Omicron' variant: Centre advises States, UTs to enhance genomic surveillance of incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries
‘Very large’ number of Indians may be protected from Omicron: Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ; Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases and more